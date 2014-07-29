Would You Spend $50 On Your DREAM Lipstick? [Poll]

I’ve finally found the perfect neutral lip shade.

Trust me when I say that it’s been an ordeal – I just can’t pull off that nude, flesh-toned lip that looks so fabulous on stars like Kim Kardashian (despite the fact that we have similar complexions). I wear very little makeup most of the time so the perfect neutral for me is one that doesn’t need to be balanced out by heavy shadow or cheeks full of blush. With that being said, I finally discovered the fabulous rose-hued shade that just plain works for me.

And it gets even better – this particular shade happens to come from a line that creates the most decadent lipsticks I’ve ever seen. They’re creamy, they feel heavenly on the lips, they last for hours, they’re packaged beautifully, they have a super saturated color payoff. They’re essentially perfect.

Except for one thing.

At nearly $50, this lipstick from Tom Ford’s beauty line is pretty cost prohibitive for most people. But let’s discuss the lipsticks from this luxe brand: They get tons and tons of praise, and for good reason. They really are of exceptional quality. I agree that you get what you pay for but in this instance, is paying so much really necessary?

So tell us, dear readers. Would you ever spend $50 on a lipstick? $40? $30? Where do you draw the line? Would you rather buy 5 $10 lipstick instead of one $50 shade?

[Lead image via]