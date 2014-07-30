37 Things All Girls Should Know About College Guys

College guys are strange creatures. Stuck between their boyish ways and becoming men, their actions will confuse you and give you mixed signals. If you keep your head screwed on right and understand how they work, dealing with college guys can be a really fun time in your life.

Here are some facts about them that’ll help you understand the guys you’ll meet over the next four years.

1. They are not men, they are young men…there’s a difference

2. Some of them are indeed grown ass men, and you will not know how to handle that

3. They are not interested in a serious relationship

4. But if they really like you, they will commit to you

5. They study too

6. Not all of them are hoeing around

7. They will do anything you ask for a home cooked meal in return

8. They will do anything you ask for sex in return

10. They are there to experiment just like you are

11. They won’t always call you back after getting your number

12. They don’t all have cars; many ride skateboards and bikes

13. They are amazing at beer pong

14. They throw great parties

15. They can be your best friends so long as no one catches feelings

16. Some dress like J. Crew catalog models, others wear gym shorts and a hoodie everyday

17. A guy will always pick a night of video games and drinking with his boys over a date night with you

18. They never intend to study during a study date

19. They are the best people to go to for advice about a guy

20. They are getting to know themselves

21. If he’s a student athlete he does not have time

22. They prefer a good girl over a slut

23. They can’t read your mind, so when you say you are fine they take it as you really are

24. They are surprisingly sincere (also known as brutally honest)

25. If his friends don’t like you, you should be scared

26. He has shown his friends that topless picture you sent him

27. He’s told his friends every detail about your sex life together

28. They have deep things they want to talk about, but aren’t sure of how, when, or with who

29. They worry about their future

30. They are girl (or boy) crazy

31. They are always thinking about food

32. They will never turn down food…ever.

33. They aren’t as confident as you think

34. They are trying to impress you

35. They are in competition with each other, but they’ll never admit it

36. They gossip

37. They just want to have a good time

