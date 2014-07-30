How to Get Perfect Sorority Girl Curls With A Flat Iron

Heads up, would-be sorority girls! There are three things I’ll divulge to you right now and none of them will be particularly surprising. One, sorority girls tend to be quite attached to their flat irons. Two, sorority girls can rock a head of curls like nobody’s business. Three, you can totally use the aforementioned flat iron to get those aforementioned curls.

Why is this worth mentioning? Because it goes without saying that it’s better if you only have to buy one hot tool instead of two. Another plus? Flat irons curls take way less time than curling iron curls do. And even though most of us have heard that you can make curls with a flat iron, not everyone has real mastered the technique – that’s why tutorials are so worthwhile.

So save your cash and buy yourself a cute little cocktail dress for rush instead of a curling iron. Whether you’re pledging a sorority come fall or already in one, you’ll love this simple tutorial for getting big, pretty, feminine curls with the same tool that gives you super sleek strands. It’s from Camila Coelho, so you know it’s going to be good.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdy6OQcpklA&w=590]