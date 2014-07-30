This ‘How To Fix A Broken Nail’ Tutorial Will Change Lives

Breaking a nail is the worst because it happens immediately after you feel like you’re nails have finally grown to a satisfying length. “Ah, finally, they’re all even.” Then crack! It’s one thing to chip my nail polish right after I get a manicure, which I almost always do. Hey, I’ve got to live my life! It’s another when my fingernail breaks off of me. It’s a part of my body and it decides it can up and leave? Just like that. A piece of me can break off? I am not about that life. Once one nail breaks, I cut all the rest of my nails so they will be even. My mom has always had long, thick, nails and I have always been jealous. I want nails so strong they can scratch the eyes out of thirsty men who need to mind their business.

Enter the most awesome Pinterest tutorial ever. It actually shows you how to make a nail bandaid so that you can prevent a chipped nail from completely breaking off and paint over it.