My Future Bae And Scientist Invents Color-Changing Ice Cream

Manuel Linares, a 37-year-old Spanish physicist, invented ice cream that changes color as you lick it. This is perhaps the most important discovery of our time. You guys, you don’t get one pretty color, you get many pretty colors. Are your jaws not dropping yet? Then take a look at this GIF.

According to Gizmodo, “The people who have tasted it says that the chameleon ice cream tastes like a mix of fruits.” That’s all I need. Linares says any food can change color based on the temperature and oxidation. The ice cream begins as a baby blue color but when the “elixir’ is sprayed on it begins to change into a deep pink within seconds. Linares is now working on ice cream that changes color under ultraviolet lights so that clubbin’ can get even more intense.

This guy knows what’s important in life.