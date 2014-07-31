This Girl Dancing Like No One Is Watching Is The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened

You ever get so tipsy enraptured in the beauty of life that you begin to dance like everyone no one is watching and become internet famous on obscure blogs and Tumblr? Then you’ll definitely be able to relate to this chick in a crop top and mom jeans twirling in circles and getting in the groove like she’s a featured dancer on Soul Train. This is a beautiful thing. Freedom is freeeeeeeee. I feel like this is something Shailene Woodley would do after she poops out the clay she’s eaten and taken a bath in essential oils and lemon peels to make her skin extra glowy while reducing her carbon footprint but only after she has saved several robin’s nest from becoming extinct in the North West region.

