Love It Or Hate It, Boxers Are Back For Girls

Remember back in the day when it wasn’t uncommon to see a guy or girl in baggy jeans with the elastic of their Tommy Hilfiger or Calvin Klein boxers peeking through? The trend appears to be back. I have no idea if I love it or hate it.

The style was mostly appropriated by the hip hop community and made popular by Aaliayh in the ’90s. It definitely is a certain kind of style, typically anyone who sports it has rock solid abs because the look only works with a crop top or sports bra.

There is one thing for sure: I will never ever get behind baggy jeans again. Not for men, not women. Wear culottes, wear palazzo pants, but please don’t make me wear crazy, baggy jeans again. (Or flares.)

VIEW GALLERY