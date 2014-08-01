We’re Loving These 8 Sexy & Flattering High-Waisted Bikinis

Whether you’re reluctant to show too much skin, not thrilled with how your lower stomach looks or just ready to try something different, the high-waisted bikini is calling your name.

This slightly retro, insanely chic style is super flattering – it totally creates curves and holds in your lower belly – but also a little bit sexy, especially if you pair it with a top that has molded cups. It’s a great to style to have in your collection, more sophisticated than a regular bikini but fresher than a one-piece. It’s totally on trend right now which means there are tons of options available to you. Shop at your own risk.

VIEW GALLERY