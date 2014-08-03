REJOICE: Bite Released More Matte Lip Crayons

A few months ago I essentially professed my love for Bite Beauty’s Matte Créme Lip Crayons. And then oops! I did it again. And then another CC writer did the same thing.

Moral of the story, I really liked that product and I’m not the only one. They were billed as limited edition, which was sort of sad but also kind of awesome because I felt pressured to stock up and therefore didn’t have to choose between the two shades I was considering. But even though the exact products I got are no more, you can still buy these Bite crayons…just in different shades.

Bite released another line of matte crayons, but this time they’re in fall shades like mauvey-nude and deep red. To say I’m excited about this release is an understatement. The summer shades were phenomenal, so pigmented and vibrant, but the colors themselves were matched in amazing-ness by the formula of these pencils. They feel waxy but not heavy, they last for a really long time, they’re really comfortable to wear…they’re just really awesome, and apparently they’re food-grade quality (sounds weird but the faint orange peel scent they give us really does make you feel like you could eat them.)

I am so excited to try these colors. If you’re someone who loves wearing a bold shade on your lips, tends to favor matte colors and is ready to splurge on something a bit pricey, give these a try. They really are wonderful lip crayons and I for one can’t wait to take these fall shades for a spin.

