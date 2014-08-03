The 15 Cutest Frat Hounds You’ll Ever See

A frat hound is an adorable term describing a dog that displays some frat like qualities. Usually this dog is well trained and loves serving his fraternity. Does your dog love America, snapback hats and sunglasses from spring break? Does he love playing golf? What about kissing sorority girls? Then you might have a frat hound on your hands.

We scoured the internet and found the fifteen cutest little dogs that just love Keystone Light and slaying sorority women with their big puppy eyes and cute wagging tales. From spending all day retrieving wayward golf balls to partying up with the big dogs at night, these pups sure know how to live the frat lifestyle.

[Image via arturasker/Shutterstock]