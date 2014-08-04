5 Risky Beauty Looks We Dare You To Try

We told you about a few fun fashion dares we’d love you to try – now we’re ready to do the same with beauty looks that are a bit, well, daring.

These looks aren’t for everyone, but if you can rock them with confidence, you’re pretty much the coolest trendsetter in town. And isn’t that reason enough to give them a go?

Super thick brows: They say that eyebrows can change your entire face – that’s certainly true, and even though everyone is into thin, groomed brows, I urge you to give the big, natural look a go. Intense brows make the rest of your features look super delicate (need proof? Look at lily Collins.) If you were born with thick brows, leave ’em that way and try brushing them into place instead of plucking. If yours are on the thinner side,try bolstering them with a strong brow pencil.

Blunt bangs: Obviously this is the most daring option on this list – if you cut some bangs you really don’t have the option of growing them back right away or anything like that. With that being said, opting for bangs is such a quick way of completely updating your entire look. If blunt ones seem too far out of your comfort zone, consider cutting long, side-swept bangs.

Get highlights: No, we aren’t suggesting those chunky highlights you probably sported like 10 years ago. We’re a big fan of the single thick face-framing highlight, though. By going lighter on just that one section of your, you’re updating your look and brightening your complexion all at once.

Lime green nail polish: Because it’s summer and why the eff not? Lim green is just a good color, possibly the brightest one out there. Since you’re probably not going to want to incorporate it into your makeup routine at all, keeping the color on your nails is a safe-ish way to make a big, bright statement.

Orange lipstick: It’s not only super trendy, it’s also a surprisingly flattering shade! Orange lipstick accentuates a great tan and can stand alone on a face free of any other makeup. If you really can’t wrap your head around it, at least do yourself a favor and try a really great bright coral lip.

[Lead image via Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images]