There’s nothing quite as summery as a good pair of white pants. And sure, people will tell you can’t wear them after Labor Day but I say, do you, girl. Do you.

On the other hand, if you can’t stomach the idea of wearing white jeans in the middle of October, what are you waiting for? Get on that white pant swag ASAP before it’s too late. And do it right by choosing a cute yet cheap pair to make your own.

