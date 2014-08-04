Syracuse University Ranks as #1 Party School According to Princeton Review

If you’re searching for the ultimate party school experience, look no further than upstate New York. The Princeton Review today released their list of top party schools, awarding the #1 spot to Syracuse University.

Upon hearing the announcement, Syracuse officials released the following statement:

“We are disappointed with the Princeton Review ranking, which is based on a two-year-old survey of a very small portion of our student body. Syracuse University has a long-established reputation for academic excellence with programs that are recognized nationally and internationally as the best in their fields. We do not aspire to be a party school. With new leadership, we are very focused on enhancing the student experience, both academically and socially. Students, parents, faculty and the full Syracuse University community should expect to see important and positive changes in the year ahead that will improve and enhance the student environment in every aspect.”

A total of 130,000 students nationwide were surveyed to compile 2015’s edition of The Best 379 Colleges, which contains “62 top-20 lists gauging student satisfaction with professors, financial aid awards, athletic facilities, food and other factors,” according to ABC News.

