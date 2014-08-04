The Best Celebrity Style From Lollapalooza 2014

||

Lollapalooza 2014 was this weekend, bbs and much like all other festivals the fashion gets a little kooky and a little, well, festival-y. Even Malia Obama made an appearance in a cute sunflower print top (or dress, we can’t entirely tell) at Chance The Rapper’s show of all performers. Festivals are some of the best places to get style inspo because most celebs reserve their more interesting or more comfortable attire so there’s a nice mix of avant garde and Target fashion to pull from. Check out some of the best looks.

VIEW GALLERY
Read More:
LifestyleCelebrity Style
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Emerald PellotCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Emerald is an editor at CollegeCandy, lover of coffee, and pretend francophile. After studying writing and popular culture at NYU she decided to be a grownup and get a job. Tweet at ya' girl <a>@EmeraldGritty</a>.
  • 10614935101348454