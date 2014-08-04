The Best Celebrity Style From Lollapalooza 2014

Lollapalooza 2014 was this weekend, bbs and much like all other festivals the fashion gets a little kooky and a little, well, festival-y. Even Malia Obama made an appearance in a cute sunflower print top (or dress, we can’t entirely tell) at Chance The Rapper’s show of all performers. Festivals are some of the best places to get style inspo because most celebs reserve their more interesting or more comfortable attire so there’s a nice mix of avant garde and Target fashion to pull from. Check out some of the best looks.

VIEW GALLERY