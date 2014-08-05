Get #Flawless with BITE BB “Cream” for Lips [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

BITE BB for Lips in Suede & Tawny*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

BB Creams have been all the rage the past couple years. Most American versions are simply tinted moisturizers, but the real ones (typically from Asia) are supposed to come with a host of skin benefits.

BITE Beauty deals exclusively in lip products and has brought the BB trend to lips! They say that “this color-rich balm repairs, primes, and protects with SPF 15”, not to mention provides a sheer wash of color.

s1584317-main-Lhero

How To Use It:

BITE suggests to wear BB for Lips alone to enhance natural lip tone or under lip color to get smoother, softer lips. I prefer them alone as they are quite pigmented and provide sheer, glossy colour that I love!

CC Rating: A-

As per usual, BITE has a winner on their hands! BB for Lips is a super easy-to-wear lip product that not only gives you a lovely wash of natural colour, but also hydrates and nourishes. There is a distinct orange/creamsicle smell and taste to these, but I actually quite liked it.

I do find the price a little steep for what some might see as a tinted balm. I haven’t seen any longlasting benefits from using the BB for Lips, but I do enjoy the comfortable, glossy colours.

The BITE Beauty BB for Lips is available for $24 from Sephora!

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.]

