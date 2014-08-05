The Top 5 Places To Buy Cute and Affordable Work Clothes

If you’re interning this fall or getting ready to hit a full-time job, you probably need to fill your wardrobe with work-appropriate outfits. Problem is, you don’t want to spend too much cash on clothes you don’t actually enjoy wearing. How do you work around this? By learning to look at work clothes in a different way.

Sure, you could just shop wherever your mom buys her work clothes (no offense to your mom, I’m sure she’s lovely) or you could shop at contemporary stores and find items that for both your work life for both work and your social life. There are a few places that might offer up what you need so be sure to check them out.

J. Crew Factory: Tons of pretty, not-too-short skirts, cozy sweaters and button-down shirts makes J. Crew Factory a no-brainer destination for when you’re trying to find work clothes that are actually cute. The trick is to picking up staples like sweaters and knee-length dresses in interesting colors.

Zara: Zara offers up an incredible selection of blazers that aren’t super expensive. The best thing about these jackets is that they come in different shapes and fits, making them far more stylish than your average work topper.

Madewell: This brand offers amazing, high-quality goods at decent prices. While their aesthetic is really casual (great stuff to wear on weekends), you can also find amazing casual shirt dresses and such that work well for the workday.

Nordstrom: A lot of their stuff is spendy but if you look closet you can find good deals. The best part? The items are both classic and stylish, meaning they’re great options for both work and play. You can’t beat the longevity of these goods or the store’s amazing return policy.

ASOS: This online retailer offers seriously affordable finds. Pick up separate sets and wear the jackets with black pants for work, then pair them with the matching shorts/skirts for play.