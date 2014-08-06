Save Or Splurge: Which Shorts Are Worth Your Cash?

It’s August, so chances are you have a few pairs of shorts that are in heavy rotation right now. Even though fall is on the horizon (ugh) you can still totally add some shorts to your collection – in fact, there’s really no better time to do so, as so many styles are on sale. Which ones should you rummage through the clearance bin for and which are worth a few more $$$? My thoughts are below.

Cutoff denim shorts: You don’t have to spend a ton of cash on a pair of distressed shorts – in fact, you probably shouldn’t. The whole beauty of these shorts is that they look like they’re about to fall apart at any second. They get better with age and this is one case in which it’s totally okay to buy an item with the knowledge that they won’t last forever. Why? Because honestly, you’ll probably use these more in college than you will post-grad. Get a pair that looks like it’s been loved a bit and wear them to death. Literally.

Classic boyfriend shorts: A simple pair of slightly looser and longer denim shorts are key. You can use them now, you can use them later. Wear them when running errands, to class, to family vacations….the possibilities are endless. These are classy and the best part is, they can accommodate a bit of bloat after you’ve eaten too many french fries (or, ya know, when it’s that time of the month.) Basically, this one of those items you probably won’t get super excited about but will always come back to – so make it worth it.

High-waisted shorts: Save on these. It’s a pretty trendy style and I’m not convinced it’ll be around for much longer. It’s also a younger style, the kind that pairs well with crop tops and such (also very of the minute) so saving your cash for a good medium-rise pair down the line might be a good idea.

Black business shorts: If you find a pair of beautiful and flattering black shorts that seem outside your budget, consider going for it! This is a style that can be styled casually or dressed up for a night out. If you work in a creative field, these can even take you to work.

Bermuda shorts: Save. These are just so specific and trendy…and let’s face it, they aren’t the most flattering.

Leather shorts: Splurge! A good pair of leather shorts is such a fantastic addition to your closet. You can easily dress with up for nighttime, wear them casually and rock them into the fall. They just look so chic and amazing on everyone. You can totally opt for a faux leather version – these look especially great if you go up a size for a super effortless look.

Skorts: Save your cash, girl. Trust me.

