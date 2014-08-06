The Summer Life Cleanse You Need To Do Before Fall Semester

It’s almost back-to-school. By the time summer was over, I was usually ready to get back into a routine and have something to do on a regular basis again. I always looked forward to school starting up and then I immediately looked forward to my next vacation. The grass is always greener. Before each school year began I would take stock of my entire life. Basically, I’d lay in bed in the fetal position and write, “What am I even doing with my life? OMG!” There is a much better approach to this the feeling incapacitated with fear and confusion. Organizing the chaos of your crazy millennial life can be completely therapeutic, it’s like a life cleanse.

It’s a moment, maybe you set a weekend aside, where you examine your health, happiness and goals. Do you feel good going into this year? If not, what are you afraid of? What aren’t you looking forward to? What can you do to make this year more satisfying than the last? These are the kinds of questions I would ask myself each year and questions that I continue to ask myself in my post-grad life in order to understand my emotions and put myself on a path of self-improvement even if I feel off track. This is the pre-fall life cleanse that will help you kick off the year in the best way possible.

