Try This Sugar, Coffee, and Coconut Face Wash For National Coffee Month

As we continue to celebrate National Coffee Month, today we’re sharing with you how you can use coffee grinds on your face. Brought to you by Savy Naturalista, this Sugar and Coconut Face Wash uses natural elements to exfoliate, hydrate, cleanse and hydrate your skin for a glowy finish.

Sounds totally awesome right? Here’s how to make your skin smooth and energized.

Ingredients

¾ cup sugar

½ cup coffee grounds

¾ cup face wash (I used peppermint liquid soap)

3 tbsps. coconut oil



Directions

In a small bowl add sugar and coffee grounds and mix until combined.

Add coconut oil and mix until it has been mixed into the sugar and coffee grounds.

Pour the soap over the mixture and stir until it has been combined.

Place in air tight container and store.

Tip from Savy Naturlista: The coffee grounds I used were baked in the oven until there was no longer any moisture. I also pulsed them just a bit in the food processor so they were not to abrasive for my face. Make sure you use a finer grain of sugar for this face wash.

A huge shout out to Savy Naturalista for the DIY recipe and photo. Check them out for more recipes and natural remedies.