Chocolate Mocha No Bake Cookies That Are To Die For

||

It’s National Coffee Month and to continue a month full of coffee recipes, DIYs and fun projects we’re excited to share this chocolate mocha cookie recipe. I mean, doesn’t it literally sound like heaven? If there is another way to get coffee in this body besides drinking it I am in. Give me an I.V., pretty please. Yuuuuus. (Who else is patiently waiting for pumpkin spice lattes to return?)

Ingredients

½ stick of unsalted butter
1 cup of sugar
2 tbsp. unsweetened chocolate powder
¼ cup of milk
½ cup of cookie butter
1 tsp. vanilla
1½ cups of oats
1 packet of instant coffee powder, about ½ tsp.

Instructions

In a medium sized saucepan, melt butter on medium heat.

Add milk, cocoa powder, sugar, , instant coffee, vanilla and cookie butter. Stir until well incorporated.

Remove from heat and mix in oats and fully combine.

Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and let them fully cool.

Number of cookies will vary depending on the size

Thanks to Try Anything Once for the delicious recipe.

Read More:
HealthFood,national coffee month
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Emerald PellotCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Emerald is an editor at CollegeCandy, lover of coffee, and pretend francophile. After studying writing and popular culture at NYU she decided to be a grownup and get a job. Tweet at ya' girl <a>@EmeraldGritty</a>.
  • 10614935101348454