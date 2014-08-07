Chocolate Mocha No Bake Cookies That Are To Die For

It’s National Coffee Month and to continue a month full of coffee recipes, DIYs and fun projects we’re excited to share this chocolate mocha cookie recipe. I mean, doesn’t it literally sound like heaven? If there is another way to get coffee in this body besides drinking it I am in. Give me an I.V., pretty please. Yuuuuus. (Who else is patiently waiting for pumpkin spice lattes to return?)

Ingredients

½ stick of unsalted butter

1 cup of sugar

2 tbsp. unsweetened chocolate powder

¼ cup of milk

½ cup of cookie butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1½ cups of oats

1 packet of instant coffee powder, about ½ tsp.

Instructions

In a medium sized saucepan, melt butter on medium heat.

Add milk, cocoa powder, sugar, , instant coffee, vanilla and cookie butter. Stir until well incorporated.

Remove from heat and mix in oats and fully combine.

Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and let them fully cool.

Number of cookies will vary depending on the size

Thanks to Try Anything Once for the delicious recipe.