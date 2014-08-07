Girl Uses A Hot Dog To Show How Lame D*ck Pics Look

If you have boobs you have probably gotten a d*ck pic whether you solicited it or not, whether you’re even into dudes or not, you’ve probably gotten a photograph of a D on your phone. You probably then laughed hysterically and showed it to everyone. One woman on a mission perfectly summed up how lame, ridiculous and absurd people look when they’re showing off their mini bats, in six seconds. Down to the stoic expression, the silly angles, the poses and measuring it up against a Febreze spray can, she gets it. She understands the plight of the d pic. Stay strong, ladies.

