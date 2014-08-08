Why Everyone You Know Is Doing The #IceBucketChallenge

The Ice Bucket Challenge began when Boston College’s star athlete Peter Frates became diagnoses with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Unfortunately the disease ended Peter’s career as athlete but certainly not his resolve as a person. Peter is now devoted to spreading awareness about ALS and we have to say, he is off to a pretty good start.

Peter’s former teammates started the Ice Bucket Challenge. All you have to do is pour a bucket of ice water over your head in full clothing. Take a photo or video then challenge three of your friends to do it. If they don’t do it within 24 hours they have to donate to a charity, preferably one that supports research, awareness and support to ALS. While pouring cold ice water over your head might seem like fun in the summer heat, I think it’s much better to donate to charity . . . and much drier.

VIEW GALLERY