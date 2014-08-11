10 Beauty Cult Classics That Are Worth The Hype

There are a few beauty products that have been elevated to must-have status. They’re the ones that land themselves on roundups galore, appear in every beauty connoisseur’s makeup kit and earn consistently high marks from reviewers. They’re cult classics, and while some of them aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, some – IMHO – just really get it right. There are ten that come to mind; these are the products that have caused major waves and actually lived up to all the praise

YSL Touche Éclat:

The claims: This highlighter is supposed to brighten up your complexion, disguise under eye circles and make every women ever look more radiant. It’s definitely not the only highlighter out there, nor is it the cheapest, but it is certainly the most famous, acclaimed product of its kind.

The credibility: The beauty of this product is in its subtlety. It just looks so natural and gorgeous on the skin. It takes some time to figure out how to use it and, in my experience, it doesn’t really do enough for dark circles, but once you get it, it’s magic. It just contours and brightens up your entire face – honestly, you have to see it to believe it.

Maybelline Great Lash

The claims: This been-around-forever mascara is said to be a triple-threat: a lengthening/curling/defining wonder. It’s known for its clump-resistant formula and super dark coverage.

The credibility: For such an affordable find, this sure is reliable. In my experience it does beef up the lashes quite well and it doesn’t seem to clump. The best thing about this product is that it is so readily available and such a dependable product. I recently ran into a drugstore to grab another Maybelline waterproof mascara, only to feel completely disappointed by it. I was left wishing I had reached for Great Lash instead.

MAC Matte Lipstick in ‘Ruby Woo’:

The claims: This iconic lipstick shade is billed as a true, classic red that looks fabulous on everyone.

The credibility: All I can say is, I’ve seen fair, blue-eyed blondes look stunning in this shade and I’ve also seen raven-haired, dark-skinned girls rock it out and look fantastic. Lip products are so subjective and can change so much based on your complexion – it’s great to find one that really does seem to work for everyone. Plus, I love the super matte finish.

Clinique City Block Sheer Oil Free Daily Face Protector:

The claims: Even the most sensitive-skinned girls can handle this completely hypoallergenic sunscreen, which is not too heavy or greasy and won’t clog your pores – which mean no breakouts here!

The credibility: Yup. No allergic reactions here. It also wears like a dream thanks to the super light, non greasy formula.

Nars Blush in ‘Orgasm’:

The claims: This soft, natural looking blush is said to flatter every complexion ever. There have been other products released in the same peachy-pink shade, but this blush started it all.

The credibility: The pretty, natural glow this gives is undeniable. It’s super wearable, making it a great shade for any girl. It’s really hard to make this shade look overdone but at the same time, you don’t need to use much to make a difference. Win/win.

Shu Uemera Eyelash Curler:

The claims: This high-end curler is said to lift those lashes better than anything else on the market.

The credibility: Admittedly, the claims sound bogus. How can one metal contraption be so much better than anything else on the market? But the proof is in the majorly curled lashes. This thing works, giving you that sultry wide-eyed look that Mila Kunis has patented. It’s a fabulous addition to anyone’s cosmetic lineup.

Urban Decay ‘Naked Palette’

The claims: This set is supposed to offer up the neutral shades that’ll look great -and subtle – on anyone.

The credibility: Every color is just as natural-looking and pretty as the brand claims. It really does work well for so many different looks.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm:

The claims: This natural lippie is supposed to smooth and moisturize better than any other lip product.

The credibility: The waxy texture, the subtle smell, the slightly heavy consistency that makes this stuff so much more effective than anything else…this is the stuff of chapstick dreams.

Diorshow Maximizing Lash Plumping Serum:

The claims: This lash primer is supposed to bolster your lashes before you even apply mascara and improve the effectiveness of any mascara you layer over it. It’s even supposed to promote long-term lash growth when used regularly.

The credibility: This stuff really does give you super sized lashes when applied underneath your favorite mascara…just be sure to use a lash comb to separate lashes and avoid clumping and you’re golden.

OPI Nail Polish in ‘ OPI Red’:

The claims: As ‘the shade that started it all,’ this perfect red is the color that spawned a cosmetic empire. I mean, you know a color is good when you don’t even need to attach some cutesy/clever name to it.

The credibility: This really is an incredibly vibrant and classic shade – and it’s affordable to boot.