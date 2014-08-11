Jump-Start Your Fall Wardrobe With These 5 Fashion Essentials

It’s already the middle of August. How did that happen? Not quite sure, but I do know that this is the exact right time to start building up a kickass fall wardrobe (Do people still say kickass? Whatever).

Obviously the particulars of a perfect fall wardrobe are personal. You’ve got to determine what works for your style, lifestyle and budget, after all. But there are five pieces that will make the perfect backbone for whatever other pieces you’re looking to snag. How many of them do you own?

A leather jacket: You don’t need to shell out for an ultra pricey genuine leather find but you should grab a good lightweight jacket for this season. It’s just such a cool, easy way to add flair to any outfit, from jeans and a tee to an LBD. Search high and low until you find your perfect jacket and once you have it, never let go.

Boyfriend jeans: Fall fashion tends to be super polished but adding a slouchy, casual pair of boyfriend jeans provide an unexpected cool factor. They’re just the sort of effortless, comfy item you need as the temps drop. Toss them on for class, running errands, anything.

A shirtdress: This is one of those items that you can stye differently from season to season and wear for years to come. If the weather is nice, wear it with some cute wedges and swap them out for booties and tights when temps drop. You can wear this to work or class, on a date, to dinner with your parents….basically any time you want to look classy.

A fashion sweatshirt: Sweatshirts are comfortable, cool and totally on trend. What more could you want, honestly? Find yourself one that makes appeals to you – maybe a hoodless solid gray, maybe a fun statement sweatshirt – and wear it over everything from jeans to shorts to dresses.

Ankle booties: There’s easier way to add polish to your fall look than by swapping your sneakers or flip flop for a cute and comfy pair of booties, maybe something with a thick, not-too-high heel. Camel is an ideal color for the fall (and something you can wear in the spring and summer as well) but you can’t go wrong with a different color as well. These are especially cute when worn with your summer dresses and a leather jacket.