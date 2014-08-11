Make This Coffee Coconut Scrub For National Coffee Month

National Coffee Month continues throughout the month of August and we’re excited to bring you this luxurious coconut coffee scrub. Coconut oil has incredible moisturizing properties for the skin and hair. (Although if you have acne prone skin do not put this on your face.) Coffee is great for reducing redness and inflammation. The grounds will also help to exfoliate the skin while the coconut oil moisturizes. It’s the perfect duo for a post-leg shave or wax.

What You’ll Need:

Coconut Oil (Only $6 at Trader Joes for a ton!)

Coffee (Literally a dollar at the dollar store)

A mini muffin tin or ice tray.

Instructions

1. If coconut oil is hardened mixcrowave for a few seconds to liquify

2. Mix 1/2 cup coconut with 1/2 cup coffee grounds

3. Pour mixture into ice trays or muffin tin.

4. Store in freezer.

Thanks to Hello Natural for the awesome idea!