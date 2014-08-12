Make Your Own Vanilla Coffee Syrup And Never Need Starbucks Again

You know when you’re craving a flavored latte but you have pretty good coffee at home and can’t help but debate is it worth paying 5 bucks for a latte when you could have coffee for free? Ponder no more! This vanilla bean syrup will go great with our cold brew recipe and it will save you money. Not to mention it actually tastes better because it has far less processed ingredients than the kind you’ll find at a store. After you make it, add a few spoonfuls into your iced coffee and bask in the sweet, sweet beauty of vanilla iced coffee on a budget.

Vanilla Bean Syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Combine the sugar, water, scraped vanilla beans, whole bean and extract in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Whisk constantly until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is bubbling.

Reduce the heat to low and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

Let cool completely before storing in a jar.

Thank How Sweet It Is for the recipe.