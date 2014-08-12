Slip Into Perricone’s “No Foundation Foundation” Serum [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Perricone No Foundation Foundation Serum*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Recently, there’s been an onslaught of lightweight, fluid foundations; products that basically look like a second skin. Perricone’s No Foundation Foundation has been on the market for years, but they’ve recently added the Serum to their line. The biggest differences I can see between the two are the neuropeptides and semi-matte finish of the Serum. Perricone says that it “instantly softens imperfections and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and pores with neuropeptides without settling into fine lines. A luxurious fluid texture ensures a semi-matte suede finish with a breathable second skin effect.”

How To Use It:

Perricone MD has a nice little set of instructions for how to get the best look with No Foundation Foundation Serum. I’ve been following this method and happy with application.

-Shake well to disperse minerals and pigments.

-Dispense 3-4 drops into palm of hand.

-Dot on forehead, cheeks, and chin.

-Press and blend with fingertips into the skin.

-Begin with a thin coat and layer as needed to achieve the desired coverage

CC Rating: A-



I first tried No Foundation Foundation awhile back and wasn’t thrilled by the dewy finish or the orange tint that the foundation gave my skin. While the Serum is still too dark for the palest gals (myself in the winter included), the new semi-matte finish is the bomb! I actually forgot to set this with powder one day and I didn’t get shiny until the afternoon, which is well past when I normally do. The Serum also gives my skin a beautiful, soft-focus look and blurs imperfections while covering up minor blemishes. The SPF 30 is also a major bonus and time saver! Unfortunately, I haven’t been wearing this long enough to see any of the regenerative benefits of the neuropeptides.

Again, I’m disappointed by the lack of shade range and the fact that I can only wear the No Foundation Foundation Serum for the 4-5 months that I have a bit of a tan. People in the light to medium range could wear this, but anyone in pale or dark is outta luck! I hope they release a few more shades in the Serum because it’s an excellent update to the original No Foundation Foundation!

This is definitely a product that lets your skin shine through, so if you’re looking for medium to heavy coverage, you won’t be a fan. If you like sheer, weightless coverage then this may be for you! The Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation Serum is available from their website for $55!

*item was provided for review