Make A Glitter Dipped Coffee Mug That Will Add A Little Sparkle To Your Morning

There is not enough sparkle in the world or enough in the morning, tbh. A caffeinated jolt to the system is great and all but a little touch of glitter is going to snap you into a good mood. Imagine waking up to only happy things in your peripheral and maybe you already do, but if you’re like me, your room looks like a tornado occurred as the nagging voice of your mother’s spirit echoes, “The floor is not a closet! Put your clothes away!”

When the only nugget of hope is left in a single cup of coffee. It better be a damn good cup.

What You’ll Need

-glitter

-Mod Podge, gloss finish

-a porcelain mug

-painters’ tape

-a brush

Here’s How To Make It

1.) Clean the mug with rubbing alcohol.

2.) Add a line of painters tape where you’d like your glitter to stop. Make sure to leave at least an inch at the top.

3.) Brush a coat of Mod Podge onto the mug in the area where you plan to put the glitter.

4.) Pour glitter over the mug until it is densely coated.

5.) Remove painters tape immediately. Set the cup upside down.

6.) Add a coat of Mod Podge on the glittered side. Dry overnight.

7.) Add a second coat of Mod Podge. Dry overnight.

8.) Wait a week before putting in the dishwasher.

Thanks to White House Black Shutters for the inspiration.