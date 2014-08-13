The Simple and Stunning Eye Makeup Tutorial You Need Right Now

Fact: I may get paid real live American dollars to write about beauty. But when it comes right down to it, I can talk the talk but I can’t really walk the walk. What does that mean in this context? Well, even though I’ve amassed a large base of knowledge about beauty, I’m no makeup artist. My own beauty routine is super, super simple and I’m pretty sure that if I ever tried to give myself a smokey eye, I’d just wind up looking like I have a black eye.

Honestly, it doesn’t bother me much. While I love a good heavy eye look on someone like Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian, it’s just not me. I prefer the natural look 9 times out of 10, and I’m willing to bet a lot of you do as well.

That’s why, even though there are makeup tutorials on how to do a classic smokey eye, there isn’t a ton of info out there on how to create the perfect neutral, natural-looking eye. You know, the one that’s perfect for girls who prefer to keep it simple but would like to switch up for night, or for the girls who want to swap out the usual heavily-lined lids for something a little more low key.

I’m loving this tutorial from YouTube vlogger Dev Ale. It teaches you how to get a look that’s neither too glam nor too drab, and it does it in a super simple way. Give it a try for your next night out – it really is both simple and stunning.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy2RXJkEJm8&w=590]