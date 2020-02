Could a shirt be more beautiful? Is there a shirt that speaks to us more? Nope. We’re all about that “baewatching” at CC and finally we’ve found the perfect attire to do so. It is a little overpriced at $40. Like, seriously that is like the least amount of fabric used. Still, we can’t help but feel like this shirt speaks to a generation of boos seeking baes. Get it here.

10614935101348454