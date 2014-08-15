The 10 Best Looks From “Saved By The Bell,” In Honor Of The Upcoming Movie

In case you’ve been living under a rock or something, here’s some news: Lifetime is releasing The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story on September 1st. As excited as I am for the reboot of one of the most delightfully corny shows of all time, I, for one, am not convinced that the costumes will measure up the gloriously retro styles the original series introduced us to. Which, in case you’ve forgotten, were just this side of ridiculous.

I could tell you all about them, but since a picture is worth a thousand words, it’s probably better that I show you. So feast your eyes on some of the best/most absurd fashion looks we saw on the SBT.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]