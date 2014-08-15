We’re Crushing On These 11 Labor Day Whites

The sartorial powers that be prattle on and on about how you should never wear white after Labor Day. If you follow this rule, what are you waiting for? You only have a few more weeks to break out that white before your window is over. And if you prefer to break fashion rules, well, you should still be wearing white right now because it’s awesome and makes you look more tan.

If your wardrobe is filled up with classic, clean white pieces….bring ’em out, bring ’em out. But if you’re one of those all-black-everything types (me) or someone who fears winding up with a big fat stain on a once-pristine white item, break out of that rut and treat yourself to one of these glorious white finds.

