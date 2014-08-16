This is HUGE News For Urban Decay Fans

Are you a huge fan of Urban Decay’s ah-mazing eye pencils? Would you forfeit food and water for a day if it meant you could hang on to your Naked palette? Is your UD Revolution Lipstick you go-to lip color?

If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the above questions, prepare to get PUMPED. Why, you ask? Because the people at UD are giving you a way to get straight to their goods – without having to walk by (and inevitably be tempted by) all those luscious, overpriced goods from other brands. How are they going to do this? By opening up their very own brick and mortar store.

According to Refinery29, the brand will open its doors in California. You’ll still be able to shop your favorite products as usual but word on the street is that the new store will offer up new products…and I’m already hoping for many more versatile palettes because that’s what the brand seems to do best.

While I can’t say that this means we’ll be getting Urban Decay in other parts of the country but I mean….it seems like a pretty solid chance that we could, right? Especially if the OG UD store makes a killing.

So I guess what I’m trying to say is…go to the Urban Decay store if you live in or near California, okay? Because I could really use another location closer to me.