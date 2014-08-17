10 Crucial College Supplies You Need For Back-to-School

The crisp air will soon begin to settle, the leaves will change and small children everywhere are will be begging for one more day of summer. Yes, dear readers, it’s almost time for school. Which means one thing, well a couple things…but one main thing, back to school shopping! And I’m not talking about a clothing binge at Forever 21, I’m talking school supplies.

Who doesn’t love walking into the crowded aisles of Wal-Mart to find their favorite 89 cent notebook? Or maybe bring some old school style back with a little Lisa Frank? Each brand new day planner brings promise of a new school year.

For those just beginning their four year journey through amazing nights and awkward mornings, think of this as your official back to school shopping list. And for those veterans among us, think of this as a reminder not to over stock on pens again.