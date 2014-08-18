10 Freshman Mistakes You’ll Probably Make (But Shouldn’t!)

Have you ever looked back on your freshman year of high school and thought, “what the hell was I doing?” In attempt to spare you from another moment of embarrassment and give you a hand as you begin your new adventure as an undergrad, we decided to come up with a list of first-year dos and don’ts.

So, if you are looking to avoid any more of those mortifying moments that will haunt you until you get your next diploma, then you’ve come to the right place. College is an entirely new set of rules, and we’re here to help before you have to learn the hard way.

Here are 10 mistakes to avoid as a freshman in college.

1. Actually buying your books at the bookstore

Your university will probably assure you that buying all of your textbooks at your campus bookstore is the best way to go, but to prevent ridicule from the upperclassman that purchased your $300 math book for $10 online, we suggest you check out Amazon and eBay.

2. Losing your meal card, student ID, or dorm key

We know that it may just seem like a small piece of plastic or metal when you first receive it, but you don’t realize how important these things are until you lose them. Not being able to get into the dining hall when you’re hungover on a Sunday is definitely not ideal and losing your room key numerous times can become unexpectedly expensive. Also, universities often make it nearly impossible to get a new one to teach you a lesson. It will make your life a lot easier if you just don’t lose them in the first place.

3. Drinking too much punch

Though this mystery liquid may taste like Kool-Aid (if you’re lucky), there’s alcohol in it. A lot of alcohol. So if you are one of those girls who “doesn’t drink beer,” well…you might want to reconsider. Otherwise, one moment you’re sipping on Kool-Aid and the next moment you’ll be spending your night and the morning after hugging the toilet.

4. Strutting the walk of shame…in-between classes

Whether you want to call it a walk of shame or a stride or pride, spare yourself the humiliation and strut your stuff DURING class hours. Otherwise, you’ll be holding your shoes and running braless through campus in front of the entire student body. Learn when all classes are held at your university and use it to your advantage. Although the walk of shame is not an ideal scenario (…a ride home would be nice), in desperate times, a girls gotta do what a girls gotta do.

5. Thinking “Four Loko” is a good idea

They tried to ban that shit for a reason.

6. Missing a big event because you drank too fast

There are seniors who still make this mistake, but it tends to happen more with freshman (we hope). We get that you are really excited for your first formal, but if you take fifteen shots in twenty minutes at the pregame, there’s a slight change you won’t be attending. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

7. Forgetting about a test or not turning in an assignment because you went out

Those horror stories you hear from friends and siblings about people getting drunk and flunking a class happen more than you think. Sometimes, it is okay to shut off the little voice in your head and have a little fun. BUT, if you have a test the next day or a paper due, just listen to it. There will be other nights. You’ll thank us later.

8. Hooking up with an upperclassman’s boyfriend

If you’ve set your sights on another freshman, this shouldn’t be a problem. However, if a junior or senior is showing interest in you, there’s a pretty good chance he’s been with someone else at your university. Depending on the size of your school and the crowd you decide to hang out with, the ex won’t always be an issue. Just do your research before you give it up to an upperclassman — girls can be mean, but EX-girlfriends are out for blood. Besides, how would you feel down the road if your senior BF got with a freshman the first week back?

9. Skipping too much class

No, your parents aren’t there to make sure you go to class everyday…but this doesn’t make it a free for all. Try your best in class and use your absences wisely, because most college professors take that shit seriously. In other words, don’t use all three of your absences on hangovers. There will come a day when you are actually sick or up to your eyebrows in work. Professors know this, that’s why they give you those absences in the first place.

10. Underestimating campus police

Just because they work for the university doesn’t mean they can’t arrest you for underage drinking or write you a painfully expensive parking ticket. Whoever said college had no rules clearly didn’t have any “no parking zones” at their university.

[Lead image via Concept Photo/Shutterstock]