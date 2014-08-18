The Best Celebrity No Makeup Selfies Of 2014 So Far

Keep the no makeup selfies coming. I love them and I love that celebrities have embraced them. We know these women are gorgeous babes with or without makeup but it’s nice to see the Hollywood smoke and mirrors removed. Let’s get real, contouring can change a lot. I mean look at how different Kim K. appears without makeup. While I love no makeup selfies where the stunning celebutaunte reveals she is also stunning without makeup, I must admit I love the zit selfies even more. It’s comforting to know that even with all that money some people can’t help but have skin issues because they’re human beings.

Perhaps the most interesting part of seeing celebs without makeup is really assessing the power of makeup. A little eyebrow powder, a little bronzer, a little mascara, these tiny things make huge differences in how we appear. I like that one minor tweak can change your entire facial aesthetic and since I am pretty lazy, I am actually glad that it’s something celebs play around with because I surely am not going to do it.

Keep being fierce, ladies. You woke up like this.

