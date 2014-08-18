This One Trick Will Make Your Whole Room Smell Like French Vanilla Coffee

This one trick will have your house smelling better than Starbucks. It seems so obvious now but I had never thought of this. All you need is french vanilla candle (not in a holder), a mason jar or bowl and some coffee beans. Fill the mason jar up  two-thirds of the way with coffee beans. Set the french vanilla candle in the beans. If it wobbles be sure to add more beans to steady it.
Light the candle. As the beans heat up they will release the coffee aroma. The french vanilla and coffee smell will swirl into your nostrils. I have to admit, I will never, ever do this. I am sincerely addicted to coffee and if I lived in the smell of coffee I would constantly be triggered to drink it. Yet the smell of coffee ….. oh my gaaaaaaaaawd.

