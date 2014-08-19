Budget Beauty Find: Topshop’s Powder Blush [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Topshop Powder Blush in Do It Again*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

In my opinion, blush is a real face-changing makeup product. Correct application and shades can make you look more awake, healthier and youthful. Despite loads of new blush formulas, powder blush is a tried and true classic and every gal should own a few key shades. One of those is a golden peachy-pink (think NARS Orgasm) that just lifts your complexion!

Topshop recently released powder blushes as a complement to their insanely popular creams in the same adorable matte white packaging. When browsing the collection, the shade Do It Again immediately caught my eye: a gorgeous peach-infused pink with golden shimmer to spare. Topshop describes this as “powder blush containing light reflecting pigments, for natural radiant glow.” Let’s see how it fared!

How To Use It:

I prefer applying Do It Again with a dense blush brush. I swirl the brush in the product, tap off excess and apply to the apples of my cheeks and along the top of my cheekbones, blending into the hairline. Unfortunately the effect is so subtle, it’s hard to photograph on my face, but check out the heavy and blended swatches below!

CC Rating: B+



Tosphop Powder Blush in Do It Again is a great peachy-pink shade with golden shimmer. This is a quintessential color that every makeup junkie needs in their arsenal and Topshop’s version is a good budget buy. The color is definitely comparable to the kingpin of this shade, NARS Orgasm.

I found the blush to be slightly powdery and didn’t settle into my skin as nicely as higher-end brand blushes do. I’m not sure if this had to do with the pigment, but I found that when I used this and didn’t have much of a tan it could easily look like a sunburn/rosacea. Pale ladies beware!

Topshop Powder Blush in Do It Again is available for $12 from their website and in stores.

*item was provided for review