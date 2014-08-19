The 10 Best Things About Being A Senior

Senioritis. Soak it in. Soak it in. Being a senior in college can be super stressful. You have all this existential angst, you’re worried that somehow you won’t be able to graduate, you still don’t know what you want to do with your life. You still don’t know if you can cut it in the real world. You’re not ready to grow up. Blah, blah, blah, etc. That’s OK. It’s totally OK and literally every person in their early twenties goes through that. Let’s flip the switch and focus on the good stuff.

Being a senior means you’re marginally more adjusted then all the other students, you definitely seem cooler and you’re also graduating. That is the best thing ever. There’s about to be a huge weight lifted from your shoulders. Kiss the albatross goodbye. There’s plenty to enjoy during your last big hurrah. It’s all going to be bittersweet and zoom by faster than you’ll ever believe. After four years you’ll slip into senior year as easily as your favorite yoga pants.

VIEW GALLERY