Ladies Are Boycotting Target Because There Aren’t Enough Plus-Size Clothes

Everyone has a right to look cute. Which constitutional amendment is that? It’s in there somewhere. I can’t imagine what it’s like to see all your friends get to have cute clothes just because they are smaller and then being left with the often drab plus-size section.

However, I must admit, the last few times I went to Forever 21 the plus-size section had much better options than the other sizes (so if y’all are looking for some accessible and affordable plus-size clothing take a gander at F21.)

My mom is plus-size and whenever I want to get her a cute top or dress for whichever occasion the task proves difficult. Not only do I have to find something that looks good and fits her ginormous boobs, I also have to find something that’s in her personal style. Fashion isn’t important to everyone but it is to many people and to not be able to play with your passion because of your size must suck.

But why focus on Target specifically? The problem extends far beyond this one store and it feels odd to single them out. However, I understand we all have a secret love affair with Target and it must sting to see they have totally excluded you when you’ve been a loyal customer.

Blogger Chastity Garner wrote an open letter voicing her frustrations:

“This may seem a little dramatic, but the recent release of the photos of Altuzarra for Target collection has me feeling slighted. I’m up late, working as usual, and I see Refinery 29 post 50 photos of the newest designer collaboration. Literally 50 pieces of beautiful (and I mean beautiful) affordable clothing and none of it will be remotely close to the size that I wear. The collection consists of deeps hues of burgundy, fabulous snakeskin prints, and fall worthy silk-like maxi dresses…enough to make any fashion lover lust. My heart sinks. You have once again made me feel like a second-class customer and because of that I’m going to have to discontinue my relationship with you altogether. Year after year, season after season, you put out these gorgeous designer collections and you almost never include a plus range. Every time each of these collections is about to be released it feels like a slap in the face. To add insult to injury, over 6 months ago, you took most of your plus size clothing out of the store, promising me something new and improved and that has yet to happen. I’ve been in this abusive relationship with you for far too long. I can’t do this anymore. I will be personally boycotting Target altogether.”

The boycott went viral and many are promising to spend their money elsewhere (Lane Bryant, Kohl’s). Good for them. Don’t support people who don’t support you. I do have to ask the question: isn’t it all around bad business for clothing stores to exclude such a massive demographic in America? The average size in the U.S. is 12. From a business standpoint it seems dumb. From a moral standpoint it looks even worse.

[Via. Jezebel]