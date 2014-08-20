The Perfect Makeup For The First Day Of Class

There’s something about the first day of a new school year that makes us forget that we’re essentially about to be faced with another nine months of tests on tests and early morning classes. It’s exciting. Much like the first day of a new calendar year, the first day of the new school year means a fresh start. It’s a chance to make an impression. And as much as people prattle on and on about not judging a book by its cover, we all know that fashion and beauty are the best tools for making said first impression.

Most girls love taking a little extra time to put together a super cute first day outfit and I think your makeup should hold its own against your fashion choice. You want to look a little bit special but not at all overdone. The solution? This simple five-step look that’s sure to make an excellent impression.

Lip it up: The first day of class is a great time to break out some lip color – it’ll brighten up your entire face in an easy, subtle way. If you’re thin-lipped, go for a few coats of sheer pink lip gloss. If you have fuller lips you can go for a matte lipstick or stain – again, a shade of light pink is best for creating that simple daytime look. Skip the blush and keep the color on your lips to avoid looking too made up.

Lighten up the mascara: Mascara makes everyone girl look better. We can all agree on that, right? With that being said, black mascara can look a bit too ‘done’ for the day. Try using a clear or brown mascara instead for a more subtle look. Stop after two coats for a nice defined yet subtle look.

Highlighters aren’t just for your pencil case: One really great way to up your look without piling on the product? By using highlighter on your brow bone, down your nose and along the tops of your cheekbones. This will attract that fluorescent classroom light in the most flattering way possible (none of that washed-out-by-the-lighting thing.)

Add some shadow: A wash of color on your eyelids looks so pretty and, provided you use a neutral shade, not over the top at all. A sheer, shimmery gold is the perfect shade to use – it really sets off any eye color and lets your peepers pop. Skip the fancy shadow look and stick to one shade along your upper lash line.

Line it up: A thin, straight line along your lash line will visually beef up your lashes and define your eyes. Keep it super thin and no one will even be able to tell you’re wearing liner. Stick to a super precise liquid liner and avoid flicking it out at the corner for the most natural look.