10 Luscious Red Lipsticks You Must Try

…Okay, fine. So you really only “must” try one of the lipsticks on this list, at the very least. But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Every woman should try wearing red lipstick at least once. I mean, I used to think I’d NEVER try out this admittedly daring look but now I absolutely love it. It’s my go-to.

There are so many red lippies out there and choosing one can be so daunting. But never fear – I’m sharing 10 highly acclaimed and totally flattering shades right here. Any of these would be a great jumping off point.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]