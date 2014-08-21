13 Things The Class of 2018 Takes for Granted

Every August since 1998, Beloit College has put out a list giving insight into the minds of that year’s incoming freshman class.

The Beloit College Mindset List looks at major happenings in technology, popular culture and politics in the year incoming freshman were born so that faculty members can better relate to and communicate with students.

This year’s Mindset List for the class of 2018, aka those primarily born in 1996, comes out on August 26. We’ve done our own research and devised a list of 13 points that we feel are likely to make an appearance. It’s crazy to think about, but can you imagine freshman growing up in a world that looked like this…

1. OJ Simpson is an alleged murderer not a football player

2. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has always been a museum

3. MLB has never missed a season

4. Osama Bin Laden has always been in Afghanistan

5. The Macarena was one of the first songs they learned

6. Princess Diana and Prince Charles were never married

7. You could always sell and buy things on eBay

8. Cloning has always been a real possibility (as demonstrated by Dolly the Sheep)

9. You’ve always been able to Ask Jeeves

10. News has always been 24 hours

11. Independence Day is a movie not a holiday

12. DVDs have begun world domination

13. Tupac has always been dead

