Can The $166 Selfie Shirt Create The Perfect Selfie?

There is a $166 selfie shirt coming to haunt us all. I have no fuggin’ clue why anyone would pay this much for a T-shirt—unless it was previously worn by Tom Hardy or Zac Efron as they gallantly climbed Mount Everest with their bare hands as their back muscles pulsated on the 100% cotton garment while later cuddling with adorable snow wolves, thus leaving their masculine essence for future purchasers/generations . . . but that’s just me.

Apparently this shirt is worth $166 because it will allow you take the perfect selfie. Why this shirt in particular, you ask? Because all of the graphics and design are in the collar so they will show up in the photo. No other shirt with an interesting collar detail has ever existed before, obviously, so this is like a super big dealio, you guys.

Designer Timur Kim told Style.com, “When you’re doing a selfie, you capture only the face and the area below the neck. What makes these shirts perfect for taking selfies is that all the designs are concentrated around this area. Everything is in the right place for the photograph.” Mind blowing.

Like the shirt is cute and all but most graphic shirts will look good in a selfie.

VIEW GALLERY