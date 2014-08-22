Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice Latte Syrup

We found this awesome Pumpkin Spice Syrup at Two Red Bowls that is perfect for fall. Starbucks is unleashing the Pumpkin Spice Latte on us all earlier this year so queue the jokes about basic girls and Ugg boots, we can take them. The fact remains the PSL is delicious but it adds up. 5 bucks a coffee is no joke, amigo. Better to satiate your need for pumpkin spice at home.

What You’ll Need

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

4 cinnamon sticks (or 1 tsp cinnamon, or a combination thereof)

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/4 cup canned pumpkin

Instructions

1. Combine water and both sugars in a saucepot and bring to a boil. Stir until sugar dissolves, then reduce heat to low.

2. Add cinnamon sticks, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and pumpkin, and whisk vigorously to combine. Let simmer for about 5-10 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not let it come to a boil. Turn off the heat and let cool for 10-20 minutes on the stove.

3. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and store in the refrigerator, or use right away!

Thank Two Red Bowls for making our autumn a little sweeter.