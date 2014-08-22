This Nail Polish Can Supposedly Prevent Date Rape

Elle reports, “Developers at N.C. State University have created a nail polish that changes color when exposed to date rape drugs.” That is intense and awesome. You’re at a party, you dip your finger in your solo cup, your fingernail changes color. Not only have you prevented something awful from happening to you, you’ve got your hands on the incriminating evidence.

As Elle notes, “instances of campus sex offenses have risen by as much as 50 percent in just the past three years.” Aye yie yie. I’m certainly aware that sexual assault on campus is a huge issue but it always hurts to hear the statistics.

The nail polish is called Undercover Colors and is currently undergoing more research and development. The start-up seems to be doing quite well, “At the K50 Startup Showcase, just raised $100,000 from one investor, with $150,000 left to sell in the round.”

This sounds like an amazing idea that has the potential to spare a great deal of people a lot of pain.

[Shutterstock/ turlakova ]