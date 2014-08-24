5 Ways to Avoid a Hangover Without the Aspirin

A Hangover.

The ultimate abyss of doom, pain, and the never ending headache that you simply cannot escape from. Hiding under covers, many refilled glasses of water, and one too many aspirin to pop just may seem like all you can do at a time like this. Even brunch seems like an effort when you know eggs benedict and mimosas could be your savior. At this moment in time you are only capable of scrolling through photos on your phone, deleting the ones that show that you totally had one too many fireball shots and instagramming the ones that don’t show that you did.

So to avoid a tragically painful day that may keep you away from delicious food, here is what you should do.

Don’t just drink water, drink Coconut Water

Before going out fill up on coconut water or even use it as mixer when pregaming. Also leaving a cup on your bedside table isn’t a bad idea either. Trust me, it is as if a gift was sent down to protect you from an ultimately painful morning when you do this. This super hydrating magical elixir will have you feeling happy and new when you get up in the morning instead of groggy and reaching for that bottle of aspirin.

Take a B-Complex

When you’re drinking, you lose tons of nutrients and vitamins since alcohol is a diuretic. The most important out of many are the B Vitamins. Therefore it is super important to preserve them as much as possible! B12 is the most crucial out of all of these since it helps support your nervous system and your brain. So if you can’t get your hands on a B-Complex, be sure to reach for a B12!

Load up on Vitamin C

Just like B Vitamins, Vitamin C is also an essential vitamin you lose due to alcohol consumption. Being a potent antioxidant, Vitamin C counters the free-radical cell damages brought on by alcohol. So citrus fruits and veggies are for sure your friends in helping you get ready for your wild night out.

Chow Down on Protein

Protein, protein, and more protein. There are reasons why people always enjoy a good burger or other foods high in fat before drinking. Loading up on protein helps slow down the digestive process of alcohol and therefore helps you avoid that nasty hangover in the morning-afternoon. Protein could just be your calling for avoiding a bulging headache and the clasping of your stomach the next morning.

And for last, an optional, and most bizarre step…

Take a Shot of EVOO (seems a bit evil right?)

A shot of EVOO before going out may seem a bit out there, however it works. This Spanish pre-drinking trick helps coat your stomach so that less alcohol seeps into your bloodstream. It also contains many healthy fats and we all know eating fatty foods is generally the way to go before a night out on the town.

With all these little and simple tricks your wild night out could lead you to a cheerful morning. So ditch the aspirin and try these steps next time before your shots catch up to your wonderful self!

Happy and safe drinking!

[Lead image via R. MACKAY PHOTOGRAPHY, LLC/Shutterstock]