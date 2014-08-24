Five Ways To Wear: A Felt Hat

There’s one fashion dilemma I’ve never been able to work out: When is it an appropriate time to wear a fancy little hat? I mean, I’m not about to roll up at da club in a hat (then again, my clubbing days are way behind me). I ain’t gonna wear one to work (FYI, I work from home) and I doubt I’ll ever wear one into a restaurant without feeling like everyone is staring at me, and not in a good way.

Although I can never come up with a good occasion for some hat wearing (except for a street style shoot, which you can peruse here if you’re so inclined), I have been able to come up with five distinct ways to wear said accessory and today I’m going to share them with all of you.

Simple: Let your hat do the talking by keeping the rest of your outfit super simple. Black jeans, black tee, black heels – that’s it. It’s the perfect canvas for a big hat in any color, but I love the idea of styling this look with a cute maroon fedora.

Fest-tastic: Denim cutoffs, gladiator sandals (or booties if you’re a purist), a white lacey crop top – festival classics that only get more Coachella chic when you add a hat (especially if it’s beige, floppy and feather-trimmed) into the mix. Eat your heart out, Vanessa Hudgens.

Edgy: If you want to cop that rocker chick look, a good hat is basically an essential. It looks great with some ripped up black jeans, your dude’s white tee and a flannel shirt worn open. Add some smudgy liner, don’t brush your hair and you’re basically the coolest thing ever.

Trendy: Wear your hat with another one of those looks that’s just so right now. A romper, a jumpsuit, a two-piece separate set – any of these things will look amazing with a hat. Bonus? Since all these looks are monochromatic, adding the hat is a great way to add a new color and texture to the mix. Try a simple black or beige fedora.

Elegant: Make a large hat look Old Hollywood fabulous by pairing it with a body-skimming LBD, A white blazer, some cute pumps and a simple bag. Opt for an oversized black hat, tilted slightly to the side to maximize this look. Red lipstick is a must, obvs.

[Lead image via]