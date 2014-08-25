Selfies Are Causing A Rise In Plastic Surgery Because We Are Selfie-centered

Selfies are causing a rise in plastic surgery because people are super shallow and need to have the perfect duck face. The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery found that 1 in 3 facial surgeons saw an increase in procedures because patients were concerned about how they look in social media. Is it all really that serious?

“Social platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and the iPhone app Selfie.im, which are solely image based, force patients to hold a microscope up to their own image and often look at it with a more self-critical eye than ever before,” says Edward Farrior, MD, President of the AAFPRS .

Look, I believe plastic surgery is a personal choice and it’s totally up to you but this feels a lot like when you look at yourself in one of those magnified mirrors and you inevitably look like a porous monster. Picking your face apart is playing with fire. If you’re looking for something wrong, you’re going to find it. If you’re constantly scrutinizing yourself, there will always be something wrong that you’ll want to tweak, when will it end?

“13 percent of AAFPRS members surveyed identified increased photo sharing and patients’ dissatisfaction with their own image on social media sites as a rising trend in practice. As a result, AAFPRS members surveyed noted a 10 percent increase in rhinoplasty in 2013.”

How can you be that affected by your selfie? How narcissistic of a generation can we really be. You are not worth how many likes you get. You are worth your thoughts, your values, your actions, your sense of humor, you are worth so much more than your “likes.”

Use a freaking filter before you make a life changing decision is all.

[Shutterstock/ Peter Bernik ]