The MTV VMAs Celebrity Style At Was Basically A Middle School Dance

The 2014 MTV VMAs were last night and to be honest, they were pretty tame. There wasn’t a single “OMG” moment. No Miley Cyrus sticking her tongue out and twerking on creepy Robin Thicke. Nothing nearly as good as Britney Spears and Madonna kissing (yeah, Christina Aguilera was there but no one ever cared). There was nothing as epic as Dianna Ross playing with Lil Kim’s exposed boob or Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift.

It was pretty meh and so was the fashion. No one tried to be daring or particularly interesting. It was either boring gowns from the mall, boring pants pieces from Zara or if you were Katy Perry or Amber Rose, you were paying homage to previous MTV VMA worst dressed looks. All and all, it was a pretty uninteresting event except for when Queen Bey showed up and slayed us all . . .

